Late for Work 10/11: Confidence in Offensive Rebound Stems From an Unexpected Source

Confidence in Offensive Rebound Stems From an Unexpected Source

Concern surrounding the Ravens' offense after a disappointing performance in Cleveland is certainly understandable. Whenever a team is left out of the end zone for an entire game plus overtime, there are going to be questions.

Quarterback Joe Flacco is confident the unit will put its Week 5 performance behind it and play at a higher level. His reasoning behind it may come from a source some weren't expecting, however.

"I always say that it starts up front, and those guys are really, really playing well," Flacco said Wednesday. "They're playing well together, they're playing physical, really in the right spots, doing what they're supposed to be doing. I think as those guys continue to do that, then everything else falls in place and comes together."

It's happened quietly, but the Ravens' offensive line has put together a pretty good start to the season. Pro Football Focus rated Baltimore's offensive line as the No. 14 unit in the NFL this week, a 10-spot jump from where the site had the unit before the preseason.

The group is partly to blame for the Ravens' running game not producing as well up to this point as it did last season, which has gotten a lot of attention.

It has done well in pass protection though, only allowing 12 sacks this season on 232 pass attempts. Four of those came in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Only one team in the NFL has given up fewer sacks with that many passing attempts (the Indianapolis Colts, 10).

While the Ravens are certainly aiming to have a line that is dominant in both areas, WNST’s Luke Jones noted, "The Ravens are currently a passing team." That doesn't seem to be changing any time soon, so the offensive line excelling in that area is encouraging.

As a result, the Ravens look to be content with their current starting five.

"It doesn't appear that the Ravens are planning any imminent changes to their offensive line to try and jumpstart a struggling running game," The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "The most logical change would be inserting rookie Orlando Brown Jr. at right tackle and moving veteran James Hurst to left guard in place of Alex Lewis or having Hurst go to the bench."

Indeed, the focal point of the hypothetical shuffling of the offensive line always seems to start with the right tackle position.

Brown showed a lot of promise during extended outings in preseason games and at 6-foot-8 and 345 pounds would immediately make the group a much physically larger group. Hurst is also a versatile lineman who had a standout campaign at left guard in 2017, meaning he could probably slot in there and do a good job.

The problem with this idea though is that Hurst has done pretty well at right tackle. "Hurst has met expectations," Zrebiec wrote, while Russell Street Report’s Ken McKusick chimed in, "Hurst hasn't done anything to lose the job. He's been solid and very consistent."

Making a change now also would not make sense because Lewis is coming off his best game of the season, according to Zrebiec. McKusick agreed, and gave Lewis a "B" grade. He was particularly impressed with how Lewis was able to help left tackle Ronnie Stanley contain Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett.

One solution many pundits have proposed would be to insert Brown at right tackle, slot Hurst in at left guard and move Lewis to center, leaving starting center Matt Skura as a super sub. Zrebiec doesn't believe the Ravens think that's a possibility currently because of Lewis' inexperience at center.

"The Ravens aren't confident right now that Lewis would hold up performing the various tasks of an NFL center," Zrebiec wrote. "If they were, they probably wouldn't have signed veteran center Hroniss Grasu a couple of weeks back."

At some point, Brown could be inserted into the starting offensive line this season. Zrebiec wrote that "It seems inevitable," but it doesn't seem to be a pressing issue for the team at the moment.

Keep in mind how new this offensive line is, too. The only holdover is Stanley. The other four positions are being manned by players that didn't play in those spots for most of last season.