Late for Work 10/11: Ravens Are Near Unanimous Pick to Beat Colts

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about tonight's game:

The Ravens are catching the road-weary Colts at the right time.

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: "This is a third consecutive road game for the Colts against a Ravens team playing home for the first time after two on the road. And it's in prime time? That's a bad combination for the Colts. I think the Ravens will play well on defense again like they did against the Broncos and the Colts won't handle Lamar Jackson. Ravens take it."

Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "[The Colts will] be playing on the road for the third straight week, and it's not clear [Carson] Wentz is the man to go play-for-play with Jackson. The Ravens will kick off their long homestand with a workmanlike victory."

Don't be surprised if the Ravens win in a blowout.

Bleacher Report: "The Ravens finally overcame the Chiefs in their only other home game this season. That fully loaded stadium should be fired up for this one, and the Ravens are good at winning big (they won a league-high nine games by at least 14 points last season, one of which came in Indy). That hadn't happened yet this year before they easily disposed of a formerly undefeated Broncos squad on the road last week."

FanSided's Matt Vederame: "The Ravens typically beat up on bad teams, and right now, that's exactly what the Colts are."

Offensive tackle play has been one of the biggest issues for the Ravens and the Colts and how those groups perform for their teamswillgo a long way in deciding the game.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "With left tackle Ronnie Stanley continuing to be sidelined, the Ravens have been relying on Alejandro Villanueva at left tackle and Patrick Mekari, who had been slated for a reserve interior role, at right tackle. However, Villanueva went out with a knee injury against the Broncos and didn't practice much this week. If he can't go, the Ravens would likely be forced to start either Andre Smith or David Sharpe, who are currently on the practice squad. The Colts, meanwhile, badly miss standout right tackle Braden Smith. They've used Julien Davenport at right tackle while starting Eric Fisher at left side. The Ravens' tackles will have a little more margin of error Monday, given Jackson's mobility."

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal: "Indianapolis' offensive line is now a vulnerability worth attacking, and Baltimore's big uglies up front are well-suited to stop Jonathan Taylor on the ground."

DT Brandon Williams is the Ravens' X-factor.

Baltimore Beatdown's Vasilis Lericos: "Traveling to Baltimore for a prime time contest as heavy underdogs, Head Coach Frank Reich will likely lean on his rushing offense to keep the Ravens' explosive offense off the field and the score within reach. Brandon Williams' effectiveness controlling the line of scrimmage and preventing Taylor from reaching the second level, where the Ravens linebackers have struggled to tackle this season, should determine the difference between a comfortable Baltimore victory and another game decided late in the fourth quarter."

The Ravens' improved passing attack again could be on display.