Late For Work 10/12: Lamar Jackson Is Now the MVP Front-Runner

This game was something truly one-of-a-kind, and according to Zrebiec, the ending was "Jackson at his best."

"Facing a Colts' defense that was out of gas and just about out of healthy players, Jackson was 6 for 6 for 48 yards and also had two carries for 12 yards," Zrebiec wrote. "After Latavius Murray ran twice to set up a second-and-goal from the Colts' 5, there was only one way for this one to end and that was with Jackson finding an open receiver in the end zone."