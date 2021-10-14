Late for Work 10/14: Marquise Brown Takes Issue With Bart Scott's Diss

Should Ravens Be Concerned About Their Running Game?

One of the main storylines for the Ravens this offseason was their determination to improve a passing attack that was last in the league in 2020.

Mission accomplished. The Ravens are No. 6 in passing yards and Jackson is coming off an epic performance in which he threw for a franchise-record 442 yards and four touchdowns and completed 86 percent of his passes.

The Ravens, who have led the league in rushing the past two seasons, are proving they can win by throwing the ball. On the flip side, their feared rushing attack has lost some of its potency.

The Ravens were held to 86 yards on 25 carries (3.4 yards per carry) in the 31-25 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts Monday night, ending their record-tying streak of 43 consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

In a 23-7 win over the Denver Broncos the previous week, Baltimore needed to run a play at the end of the game (rather than taking a knee) to preserve the streak. The Ravens finished with 102 yards on 30 carries (3.4 YPC).

Should the Ravens, who are ranked fourth in rushing yards, be concerned about the running game?

"I think the offensive line will be fine run blocking and the threat of Lamar is always going to help, but this run game, which started off well to begin the season, is in trouble, and I am not sure there is a way out," Russell Street Report's Rob Shields wrote.

Some of the dropoff in production in the rushing attack can be attributed to opponents stacking the box and daring Jackson to beat them with his arm. However, there's no denying that losing J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to season-ending knee injuries has been a factor.

The Ravens turned to Ty'Son Williams, who spent last season on the practice squad, and signed veterans Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell.