Late for Work 10/14: Ravens Use 'Old School' Attack in Win Over Bengals

Ravens Respond After Kickoff Blunder, But That Was Too Close for Comfort

The Bengals struck first on the opening kickoff as Brandon Wilson raced up the field for a 92-yard touchdown. It was a shocking start against a winless division rival, but pundits gave credit to the Ravens for responding and controlling the game the rest of the way.

"The Ravens never seemed in jeopardy of suffering what would've been a horrific loss," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "After Wilson returned the opening kickoff for a 92-yard Bengals' touchdown … the Ravens never relinquished control, but they never really put away the Bengals either."

Looking at the box score, the Ravens dominated almost every facet of the game. They outgained the Bengals 497 to 250, ran 22 more plays, and controlled the ball for close to 20 more minutes.

"Yet, the result wasn't secure until the Bengals were called for illegal touching on the onside kick, allowing Jackson to take a knee to run out the final 88 seconds," Zrebiec wrote.

On an 18-play drive that took up almost 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, the offense settled for a 21-yard Justin Tucker field goal. The Ravens had the ball on first-and-goal from the Bengals' 5-yard line, but couldn't convert the touchdown.

While Tucker's three field goals were the difference on Sunday, skepticism remains among pundits as the Ravens enter a daunting stretch of their schedule against the Seahawks and Patriots.

"The skepticism about the Ravens remains, and let's face it, it should," Zrebiec wrote. "Their four wins have come against teams with a combined record of 3-18-1."

But following two straight losses from the Browns, the Ravens hold a two-game division lead at the most crucial time.