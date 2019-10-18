Late for Work 10/18: Predictions for Ravens vs. Seahawks

Ravens' Playoff Chances on the Rise

The Ravens had a less than 50-50 chance of making the playoffs before the season began, according to ESPN's Football Power Index, but their odds have increased significantly heading into Week 7.

The FPI now gives the Ravens a 71.5 percent chance of advancing to the postseason, a gain of 25.6 percent, which is the fifth-highest increase.

Not surprisingly, ESPN's Bill Barnwell attributed much of the Ravens' success to the significant strides Jackson has made as a passer. Barnwell also addressed the question of sustainability as it pertains to the frequency of Jackson running the ball, and he concluded that Jackson does not put himself at risk nearly as much as one may think.

"For a quarterback who runs as frequently as Jackson does, though, he has become a wizard at not getting hit," Barnwell wrote. "Take his 69 runs. Ten of them aren't actually running plays at all; they're kneel-downs, bad snaps and bad handoffs, all of which get credited as quarterback runs. Of the other 59 runs, Jackson was brought down by an opposing player only 32 times. He either dove forward, scored a touchdown standing up or ran out of bounds without going down on nearly 46 percent of his runs.