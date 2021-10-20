Late for Work 10/20: Qadry Ismail: Free-Agent Wide Receivers Who Rejected Ravens Made Bad Mistake

Qadry Ismail: Free-Agent Wide Receivers Who Rejected Ravens Made Bad Mistake

Because the Ravens have had a run-heavy offense the past few seasons, there was a perception that free-agent wide receivers did not want to sign with them.

That perception intensified this offseason when Pittsburgh's JuJu Smith-Schuster and Indianapolis' T.Y. Hilton said they turned down offers from the Ravens to re-sign one-year deals with their respective teams (for reportedly less money).

WJZ analyst and former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail said any receiver who had trepidations about playing in the Ravens offense was misguided and should be having second thoughts.

"All those free agents made a critical error in judgement, and whoever their agent is should be replaced," Ismail said on "Fox Sports Radio's The Odd Couple" podcast. "Look, Lamar [Jackson]'s only going to get better. No. 2, you have a guy that is dictating to the defense [that] we're going to run it down your throat. Any defensive coordinator, any D-lineman, any defensive guy worth their weight, they're going to try to stop the run. So with that, now you've got one-on-one coverage on the outside or you've got a one single-high safety. To me, that's pitch and catch, and you should be licking your chops.

"I would have jumped at the opportunity [to sign in Baltimore]. All of those guys, I think they made a bad mistake."

After finishing last in passing yards last season, the Ravens are 11th after six weeks this season. Jackson threw for a franchise-record 442 yards in the come-from-behind win over the Colts in Week 5 and is on pace for 4,777 passing yards (in a 17-game season), which also would be a franchise record.

Jackson's two favorite targets — tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown — also are on pace for career years.

Ismail said the presence of first-round wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who made his NFL debut in this past Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, is going to make the passing offense even more potent.