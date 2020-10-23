Late for Work 10/23: All the Reaction to the Yannick Ngakoue Trade

Brian Billick's New Book Focuses on Jackson, Other 2018 First-Round Quarterbacks

Former Ravens Head Coach Brian Billick has a new book out called "The Q Factor," which is about the inexact science of evaluating quarterbacks, focusing on the five first-round quarterbacks from the 2018 draft — Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Jackson.

In the book, Billick describes Jackson as "a one-man case study."

"Clearly, the position is becoming more athletic," Billick told The Baltimore Sun. "Now, Lamar Jackson is a bit of a unicorn. This guy is special. And to just say, 'OK we're going to take one of these athletic guys and do what Baltimore did,' well that may or may not work.

"[Former Alabama and Oklahoma star] Jalen Hurts, for instance, you knew certain athletic quarterbacks like Jalen Hurts were going to be pushed up the draft chart because of the success of Lamar Jackson. I'm not sure his pure quarterbacking skills are such that that combination will necessarily work."

Billick also discussed the importance of a young quarterback to be drafted by a team that will be fully committed to him.

"The three areas that clearly we identify in the book when you evaluate taking a quarterback: They've got to have the physical skills. Next, they have to have the mental and emotional makeup to transition into the NFL. Are they married to the right club and is the club going to utilize those abilities?" Billick said.

"The first-round busts, they all had the physical tools to play. So, where the difference comes in is those who didn't have the competitive, mental and emotional makeup to compete in the NFL. Or, they weren't with a club that utilized the talents properly. That was the key in Baltimore."