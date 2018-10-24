Late for Work 10/24: Will the Ravens Make A Trade Before Next Week's Deadline?

Indeed, adding a running back or offensive lineman seems to be what many pundits want the Ravens to explore. That is a much easier said than done prospect, though.

Other than the Steelers Le'Veon Bell, there doesn't appear to be a prominent, game-changing running back on the market. While mentioning running backs Le'Sean McCoy (Buffalo Bills), Frank Gore (Miami Dolphins) and Ameer Abdullah (Detroit Lions) as potential targets, Zrebiec threw out what would essentially be a new addition to this year's team that the Ravens wouldn't have to acquire through a trade: running back Kenneth Dixon, who is eligible to return from injured reserve for Week 11's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Dixon has been a tough guy to trust with injuries and suspensions. However, he's also flashed an ability to make a difference when healthy," Zrebiec wrote. "There's been no updates about his rehab, but he has been around the facility and he certainly seems to be leaner and in better shape than he was this summer."

As far as offensive linemen, Baltimore Beatdown’s Logan Levy thinks the Ravens could negotiate with the Raiders, who, after trading Cooper and outside linebacker Khalil Mack, appear to be in fire sale mode. Levy thinks the Ravens should target center Rodney Hudson, who Pro Football Focus rates as one of the best centers in the NFL, while giving up a third-round pick and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser.

"[Bowser] could very well emerge as a solid edge-rusher in the NFL, but if the Ravens are truly in a win-now mode, they could take advantage of their depth and move him to improve their offensive line," Levy wrote.

For now, the Raiders have not given any indication they're open to trading Hudson.

And as the clock ticks ever closer to next week's deadline, it'll be very interesting to see if the Ravens go against what they usually do and make a big trade.

AFC North Is Hardest Division, And It's Still Up for Grabs

The Washington Post’s John Clayton ranked the eight divisions in football, and slotted in the AFC North at the top of the list. Not only that, but Clayton selected the Ravens as the top team of the division.

"The Ravens are the best team, featuring a strong defense and an improved receiver trio," Clayton wrote. "Pittsburgh is bouncing back. The Bengals have hope with playmakers on both sides of the ball. And the Browns? Well, the 'Hard Knocks' drama continues, and they remain interesting."

Clayton also believes the AFC North has a good chance of sending multiple teams to the postseason, writing "Whichever two of the aforementioned three teams don't win the AFC North will absolutely be in the wild-card mix."

While that's an encouraging observation by Clayton that could easily play out, there is a reason why it may not happen: remaining strength of schedule.

Much has been made of the Ravens' difficult schedule, and with their future opponents holding a 31-26-2 record (52.5 winning percentage) it is certainly a valid point. The rest of the AFC North is in the same situation, however, because they will play the NFC South and AFC West this season, which Clayton ranked as the No. 3 and No. 4 divisions in the NFL, respectively.

Cleveland's remaining opponents actually have a better record than the Ravens at 35-25-1 (57.4), as does Pittsburgh's, which are 36-30-1 (53.7). Cincinnati's is weaker at 28-28-3 (47.4, also is anyone else sick of all these ties?), but it still has difficult matchups looming on its schedule like hosting New Orleans and going to the Los Angeles Chargers.

More than anything though, Cincinnati and Cleveland have to do something difficult the Ravens have already done: play all three road division games. Pittsburgh only has its trip to Baltimore left on the schedule.

Because of how difficult the remaining schedules are for each team and how close the standings are, it makes division matchups that much more important. If the Ravens can take care of business in their three divisional home games, they'll be guaranteed seven wins.

At that point, all Baltimore will need to do is go 3-3 in its other remaining games to reach 10 wins, which, because of how difficult everyone's remaining schedule is, could be enough to win the division this year, or at least be in the hunt for a wild-card spot.

Ravens Rise in Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings, Take Small Drop in Most

After a narrow defeat to the Saints, it's pretty natural that the Ravens would drop in the prominent national power rankings. In total, the Ravens dropped in nine of the 12 power rankings we looked at, though the team was in the top 10 of 10 different lists.