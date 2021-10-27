Late for Work 10/27: Ed Reed Wants Lamar Jackson to Take Fewer Hits 

To Reed's point, Brady is still playing at a high level at 44; Newton, who is 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, is out of football at 32.

Jackson has proved adept at avoiding big hits throughout his career despite being the only quarterback in NFL history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons. This season, however, he has

missed some practices due to a sore back and probably taken a few more big hits than he has in the past.

When asked why some people still undervalue Jackson, Reed said: "Black quarterbacks in general get criticized harder. So Lamar has to know that. I'm sure he does. And a quarterback that runs as much as Lamar does is not normal for football fans, so of course they're going to criticize that, too."

Pundits Believe Ravens Will Continue to Be a Dangerous Team

The Ravens aren't accustomed to losing games by 24 points. The 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday was Baltimore's most lopsided defeat since Week 3 in 2017, so it's understandable for fans to be concerned.

However, given the Ravens' track record of success, it's not time to panic.