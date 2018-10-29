Late for Work 10/29: What to Make of Ravens' Loss in Carolina

Carolina eventually pulled away to have 61 more total yards than Baltimore, but Shaffer's point about the turnovers is still valid. The Panthers scored 13 points in the three drives following the turnovers that went for a combined total of just 70 yards.

If your opponent consistently doesn't have to go far down the field to get points, you aren't going to win. As Head Coach John Harbaugh put it, "Those are killers."

"The most concerning moments of Sunday's performance for the offense were the three turnovers — one Collins fumble and two Flacco interceptions — that swung momentum toward Carolina's side," PennLive’s Aaron Kasinitz wrote.

Losing the turnover battle against Carolina is also indicative of how the Ravens have done in that area all season. Baltimore is now at a -4-turnover differential for the season, which is a major slide from last year's +17 mark, which led the NFL.

One area where the group has fallen off is bringing in interceptions. Last season, Baltimore's 22 interceptions were most in the NFL. This year, Baltimore has just five interceptions, and hasn't forced one since cornerback Tavon Young grabbed one in Cleveland.

It was a tough day overall for the secondary, as Shaffer wrote, "On defense, the Ravens looked slow and listless, unable to stop the Panthers' passing game up the seams."

The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker believes the drop off in the secondary is a result of cornerback Marlon Humphrey being unable to play due to a thigh injury. Humphrey missed last week's contest against the Saints as well.

"Newton shrugged off their blitzes and found numerous soft spots in a secondary that suddenly looks toothless with Marlon Humphrey out," Walker wrote.

Ravens Don't Record a Single Sack

What has happened to the vaunted Baltimore pass rush that set a franchise record with 11 sacks in one game just two weeks ago? The Ravens entered this week with an NFL-high 27 sacks, but didn't add to their total while in Charlotte.

In total, the Ravens had four quarterback hits on Newton.

"Baltimore's potent pass-rush fizzled out against a questionable offensive line," Baltimore Beatdown’s Logan Levy wrote. "Cam Newton had seemingly plenty of time to throw on a majority of his dropbacks, which did not bode well for Baltimore. Whether the Ravens sent pressure or not, they failed to get near Newton."

This was the fifth time the Ravens have been held to either three sacks or less in a game this season. Since the sack attack the defense unleased on Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota two weeks ago, the pass rush has managed one in two games.

As Levy put it, "If they want to play meaningful football in January, they will need to be more consistent in this area."

For Pro Football Focus, outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith was the lone bright spot amongst the pass rushers.

"Smith, while he didn't record a sack, recorded multiple pressures and provided the only real pass-rush throughout the game for the Ravens' defense," PFF wrote.

The pass rush was just a contributing factor to what was an overall underwhelming performance from the defense. As former NFL head coach and CBS analyst Bruce Arians put it during the television broadcast, "It's going to be interesting to see where Baltimore goes from here. That close loss last week, now this is an embarrassment for them with as well as they play defense."

Wide Receivers Struggle to Make Impact

Flacco was definitely not on his A-game, throwing two interceptions and averaging just 4.9 yards per passing attempt. He threw for just 192 yards, and finished with a quarterback rating of 56.8.

However, the play of Flacco's pass-catchers didn't help the performance either. As PressBox’s Bo Smolka put it, "Flacco needs to be much better. So do his receivers."

The group was plagued by drops throughout the game against Carolina. Drops aren't an official stat kept by the NFL, but wide receivers John Brown and Willie Snead IV had passes bounce off their hands, as did rookie tight ends Hayden Hurst and Mark Andrews.

"Flacco didn't get a lot of help from the Ravens' revamped receiver corps, which is supposed to be able to generate much more offense than previous years," Smolka wrote.