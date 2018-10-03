Late for Work 10/3: Football World Looking at Ravens Differently Now

With how well the group has done, it's led some pundits to wonder what will be done once Hurst is cleared to play in games. Will every tight end make the 46-man gameday roster, or will one miss out?

It would be hard to choose a tight end that would not play, though WNST’s Luke Jones thinks "With Williams and rookie Mark Andrews playing so well, you wonder if Nick Boyle would be the most vulnerable if a move needed to be made there."

Though Jones does consider that scenario, he ultimately concludes it's most likely "the Ravens continue to carry four tight ends."

What Does Return of Jimmy Smith Mean for the 53-Man Roster?

A familiar face is expected to return to the Ravens' sidelines this weekend with cornerback Jimmy Smith's four game suspension being officially over.

Smith’s return provides even more depth for an already talented Ravens secondary, but what does it mean for the rest of the 53-man roster? Because he was suspended, Smith has not been included on Baltimore's 53-man roster all season, meaning the team will need to cut someone to make room for him.

Zrebiec theorized that the key to everything could be the health of cornerback Anthony Averett. The rookie had a promising start to his time in Baltimore, appearing in his first two games and registering two tackles, but he's missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

"If Averett is healthy, [cornerback Darious] Williams would be a logical candidate because he'd all of a sudden be the Ravens' sixth corner. However, he could be spared if Averett isn't ready to return," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens don't want to play with just four healthy corners, especially if one of them is Smith who is still working his way back."

An undrafted rookie, Williams made Baltimore's initial 53-man roster on Sept. 1. He's been active in Baltimore's previous two games, and is has yet to play a snap on defense.

Zrebiec also noted the Ravens have had a pretty consistent list of players that have been healthy inactives for multiple gamedays, including quarterback Robert Griffin III, rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley, rookie defensive lineman Zach Sieler and offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor and Hroniss Grasu.

"The players who have essentially been inactive every week are also candidates to be jettisoned to make room for Smith," Zrebiec wrote. "I'd imagine recent roster additions Grasu and linebacker Albert McClellan are on high alert as well."

Quick Hits