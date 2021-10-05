Late for Work 10/5: Pundits Ponder Whether Ravens Are Best Team in AFC

Pundits Ponder Whether Ravens Are Best Team in AFC

The Ravens limped into the start of the regular season banged up beyond belief. At one point, they had five season-ending injuries in a 19-day span, which included losing their top two running backs and an All-Pro cornerback.

Then they suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime in Week 1, six days before a matchup with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, aka their kryptonite.

There were a lot of questions being asked about the Ravens at that point. Just a few weeks later, however, a new question is being posed:

Are the Ravens the best team in the AFC?

Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi debated the question on "The GM Shuffle" podcast after the Ravens won their third straight game, 23-7 over the host Denver Broncos.

"If Lamar [Jackson] throws the ball like he did in this game from the pocket, and Hollywood Brown catches the ball like he did in this game … they got a good chance. I mean, they do," Lombardi said. "Because we know that they're going to be well-coached on defense. The fact that [Wink] Martindale's not a head coach in the NFL just blows me away."

Lombardi's co-host, Adnan Virk, said: "Right now the Ravens definitely have everyone's attention. … Kansas City's defense has major issues. The Bills are back on the winning track. OK, fine. Big 40-0 win [over the Texans on Sunday]. But the Bills early in the season, Josh Allen looked shaky the first couple games."

Obviously, there's still plenty of football to be played, but the fact that the Ravens are 3-1 despite all the injuries and playing three road games has silenced the gloom and doom talk. Now they have four consecutive home games, beginning with Monday night's contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I just give the Ravens a ton of credit for getting through this first month 3-1," NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal said on "Around the NFL" podcast. "They're going to get healthier and they're 3-1."

Not only have the Ravens proven to be resilient, but they've also shown that they can win games in multiple ways. They had the best rushing attack in the league the past two seasons, but they showed in their past two games that they can beat teams throwing the ball as well.

"The bigger-picture takeaway for the Ravens was their ability to find a way to control a game when their opponent took away what they do best," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote about the win in Denver. "You don't need to be reminded that they haven't always been able to do that, especially when the stakes are the highest in January.