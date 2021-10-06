Late for Work 10/6: Multi-Dimensional Ravens Offense Is Giving Defenses Plenty to Worry About

NFL.com No. 5 No. 5 “[Lamar] Jackson threw for more than 300 yards for just the second time in his career, while Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown atoned for his disastrous Week 3 with a gorgeous diving touchdown catch. The defense took it home: Don ‘Wink’ Martindale's group allowed just 254 yards of offense. It can take time, but the Ravens always seem to figure it out on that side of the ball.”

Bleacher Report No. 8 No. 8 “The Ravens are an overtime loss in Vegas away from being undefeated and won't play a game on the road until Nov. 11. A 5-2 or 6-1 record at the bye is a real possibility, and the Ravens are looking the part of the team to beat in the AFC North.”

ESPN No. 7 No. 7 “Baltimore ranked last in the NFL in passing last season, and Jackson finished 22nd in passing yards in each of the past two years. This season, Jackson has really stretched the field. His 19 completions of 20-plus yards rank third in the NFL, trailing only Tom Brady (23) and Derek Carr (21).”

Sports Illustrated No. 8 No. 6 / “I like that John Harbaugh made the decision to run one final play instead of kneeling out the clock so his team could keep alive its streak of 100-yard rushing games (43, tying the 1970s Steelers). One of the reasons the Ravens have had success with Lamar Jackson is that they’ve unapologetically gone all-in on an offensive identity that bucks the rest of the league. The 100-yard rushing streak is part of that identity, and because of that, Harbaugh knew it was important to keep it going.”

CBS Sports No. 10 No. 13 “That was an impressive road victory against the Broncos. The defense had its best game of the season, which is a good sign.”