Late for Work 10/8: Could Devin Duvernay Be the Spark the Offense Needs?

Comparing the 2019 Ravens to this year's team: "I feel like you can't ever compare. People want to, fans want to and analysts want to. But that was a completely different team. Every year, you have to start at the bottom and you have to climb the mountain. It doesn't get any easier. It's going to be a different team and there are going to be different struggles. It's not where you start, it's where you finish. But come on, they are 3-1, they're looking good. They played the red-hot Chiefs and they are, by far, the best team in the NFL right now. That's good, because it was only Week 3. They have the whole year to improve. It's not about being red hot in September. It's nice to be red hot, but no, I don't worry about that. I understand that there's a long road ahead. Heck, they're 3-1. They're doing a really good job."

Thoughts on rookie Tyre Phillips at right guard: "I haven't met him, but he looks like a big, strong kid. Football brings out the best in everybody in competition and you expected (D.J.) Fluker to win the job. Obviously, that kid must have played really well (in training camp). So far, he's done a nice job for them. He looks like a big, strong kid who can move people."