Late for Work 10/9: Pundits Are Unanimous in Ravens vs. Bengals Picks

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Ravens are the better team, but the Bengals won't be pushovers.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "I see it maybe as the Bengals are a lot better than people think and the Ravens aren't as good as people think, where it could get close. I also see it as a divisional football — the Bengals have long given the Ravens problems, and beyond that, they had their number for a good stretch there. So I fully expect it to be a close game."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "The Bengals have become a more dangerous opponent with Burrow at quarterback and a talented group of skill players around him. But they've yet to play a team on the Ravens' level, and their weaknesses in pass blocking and run defense will make it hard for them to spring an upset. Expect a few nervous moments in the second half before the home team pulls away."

The Ravens' history against rookie quarterbacks points to a long day for Burrow.

Ravens Wire's Neil Dutton: "[The Ravens] have a history of making rookie passers look as inexperienced as they actually are. … Coordinator Don Martindale will surely look to make Burrow's day [miserable] by sending wave after wave of blitzes after him. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers have blitzed at a higher rate than the Ravens this year."

Penn Live's Aaron Kasinitz: "The Ravens are difficult to beat at home, and their long line of bruising, aggressive defenses have not been kind to rookie quarterbacks. … If Burrow needs optimism, he can peer a bit deeper into the past to look at fellow top overall picks. In 2018, the Browns' Baker Mayfield threw for 376 yards in his first trip to Baltimore as an NFL player, and Kyler Murray amassed 349 passing yards for the Cardinals at M&T Bank Stadium as a rookie last year. The problem? Mayfield and Murray still suffered losses."

Big games could be in store for Matthew Judon and Tyus Bowser.

Baltimore Beatdown's Jakob Ashlin: "The Bengals' offensive line has struggled to protect rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow has already been sacked 15 times this season. … The Ravens will need to put pressure on the Bengals offensive line, and that starts with Judon and Bowser. Both of them could have big games on Sunday."

Burrow is not a typical rookie and presents a challenge for the Ravens defense.

The Baltimore Sun's C.J. Doon: "Burrow is the first rookie in NFL history to throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games, and he is attacking the intermediate level of the field as well as any quarterback in the league. The Ravens secondary is one of the league's best, but it will be tested Sunday, especially if the pass rush can't get going."

Containing Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd could be one of the keys to a Ravens' victory.

Penn Live's Kasinitz: "Nobody needs to remind Ravens coaches of Boyd's potential. He's topped 60 receiving yards in four of his past five games against Baltimore, and he delivered a dagger in the 2017 regular-season finale with a 49-yard fourth-down touchdown in the closing minutes of a Bengals win that knocked the Ravens out of the playoff contention. In 2020, there's extra reason to pay close attention to Boyd, who has emerged as rookie quarterback Joe Burrow's favorite target. … The Bengals can move the fifth-year receiver around the offense, because Boyd thrives running routes out of the slot or from the edge of the field. The Ravens will know where he lines up each play Sunday. The challenge is to keep him from getting open."

The Ravens should be able to have success running the ball.

The Baltimore Sun's Walker: "Cincinnati has struggled against the run, allowing opponents to average 4.9 yards per carry. The Bengals gave up at least 155 rushing yards in each of their first three games, including 215 against the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati's linebacking corps, which includes former Raven Josh Bynes, has graded poorly against the run, according to Pro Football Focus."

This will be the beginning of a long rivalry between Jackson and Burrow.