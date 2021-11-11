Late for Work 11/11: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Dolphins 'TNF' Matchup 

Here's a sample of what the pundits are saying about the game:

The Dolphins don't match up well with the Ravens on either side of the ball.

CBS Sports' Brady Quinn: "I think this is a bad matchup for the Dolphins. They're going to have a hard time stopping that rushing attack of the Baltimore Ravens. And on the flip side, whether it's Tua [Tagovailoa] or Jacoby Brissett [at quarterback] for this matchup, that offensive line has played atrocious, and they're only going to get more pressure from a Baltimore Ravens defense that likes to bring a ton of pressure, and I don't foresee them putting up a bunch of points against the Ravens."

The Baltimore Sun's Tim Schwartz: "This one just screams blowout for the Ravens, who are simply better than the Dolphins in every phase of the game — by a lot. It won't matter who plays quarterback for Miami; neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Jacoby Brissett will be up to the task to lead what would be a stunning upset."

Expect the Ravens to apply a lot of pressure to whoever starts at QB.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "Uncertainty around Tua Tagovailoa's fractured finger on his throwing hand forced the Ravens defense to prepare for two quarterbacks in its limited practice this week. The Ravens studied the tendencies of both Tagovailoa and veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, who started Sunday in a victory over the Houston Texans. … Regardless of who is starting at quarterback for Miami, expect Ravens defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale to attack them early and often. The Dolphins offensive line has struggled all year."

Baltimore Positive's Luke Jones: "The Dolphins offensive line is arguably the worst in the league and has surrendered 30 more pressures than any other team, according to Pro Football Focus. You'd like to see consistent pressure from a four-man rush and some plays from Odafe Oweh, who's been quiet in recent weeks."

Jackson figures to have his full complement of weapons for the first time all season, and the Dolphins have a suspect passing defense.

Zrebiec: "Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is expected to return to game action after a three-game absence with a hamstring injury, joining a receiving group that includes Brown, [Rashod] Bateman, Devin Duvernay and of course, tight end Mark Andrews. The Dolphins have the third-worst pass defense in the NFL and the Ravens will have numerous ways to attack it. How Jackson gets and keeps the Ravens' myriad receiving options involved will be an interesting storyline to watch going forward. And yes, it has been a long time since the Ravens had 'myriad' receiving threats."

Don't be surprised if the game is closer than expected.

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "The Ravens have struggled to put away several teams they were favored to beat, so it would not be surprising if the Dolphins hang tough on their home field. But the Dolphins have not excelled in any phase this season, and their offense is not suited to punish the Ravens' weaknesses. Miami simply does not have the weapons to keep up with Lamar Jackson for four quarters."

The Dolphins have a chance to keep it close if they win the turnover battle.

South Florida Sun Sentinel's Omar Kelly: "So far this season the Dolphins have only recorded six interceptions, but last week's win over the Texans featured Houston committing four turnovers. If Miami can get that type of performance this week against Jackson, who has thrown seven interceptions, and the Ravens, who commit 1.2 turnovers per game, they have a chance to keep Thursday night's game competitive. But the Dolphins, who average two turnovers per game, also have to take care of the football."

CB Marlon Humphrey vs. WR Jaylen Waddle is a matchup to watch.

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread: "[This] will be an interesting battle, and one that likely favors Humphrey. He's a big, physical corner who excels in bump-and-run coverage and would figure to have an easy time disrupting the routes of the diminutive Waddle. And based on the Dolphins' use of Waddle this season, why not press? Per his Next Gen Stats route chart, Waddle has caught as many passes behind the line of scrimmage (10) as he has for 10-plus air yards. As a result, he's averaged just 8.9 yards per catch. Press away, Marlon."

TE Nick Boyle, who has not played all season after undergoing knee surgery last year, could give the Ravens offense a huge boost if he plays. (Boyle is listed as questionable.)