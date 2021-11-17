Late for Work 11/17: Ravens Have Earned Trust in Topsy-Turvy NFL

Ravens Midseason Superlatives Revealed

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer made his choices for Ravens midseason superlatives.

Here's a look at a few of them (MVP obviously was a no-brainer, so I won't waste your time with that one):

Most improved: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

"Maybe the wide receiver hasn't improved so much as he's remained healthy, but the difference between Year 2 and Year 3 has been immense. With 719 receiving yards over nine games, Brown would be on pace for 1,278 yards over a 16-game season, the most in Ravens history. He needs just 50 receiving yards Sunday to match his career-high total, set last year. Despite the occasional drop, Brown has zoomed past offseason questions about whether he could ever be a top-dog wide receiver on a respectable passing attack."

Best rookie: Odafe Oweh

"The Ravens' second first-round pick gets the nod here over their first first-round pick, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, just based on longevity. The outside linebacker from Penn State leads all NFL rookies in quarterback pressures (29), according to Pro Football Focus, and has four sacks in nine games overall. Oweh's takeaway talents stand out on a defense that has mostly lacked them, and he's impressed with his ability to set the edge as a run defender."

Most pleasant surprise: Patrick Mekari