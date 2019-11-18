Late for Work 11/18: NFL's Best? Ravens Look the Part in Rout of Texans 

King acknowledged that there's still plenty of football left to be played, but he gave credit to Jackson and notably the Ravens' front office for working trades on draft day to land the star quarterback.

"It's easy to watch Baltimore now and get seduced by the quarterback and think that's why the team is so good," King said. "Surely it's the biggest reason. But I'll give you two other reasons. One: They're smart on draft day. Two: They've got stones on draft day."

General Manager Eric DeCosta told King the Ravens were hoping the phones would ring at pick No. 16 so they could trade back, and that's exactly what happened.

"We felt like there was a pretty good chance that Lamar might be there later in the first round, early part of the second round," DeCosta told King. "We were willing, if we could, to trade back, trade back, accumulate capital and then possibly either try to trade back again or in a second round, make a play and get Lamar at that point. But, you know, it was a risk."

DeCosta said he was nervous the Ravens would lose out on Jackson, and now 17 starts later, they've got a dynamic presence under center.

"They didn't lose Jackson," King said. "No one jumped them. You take your best shot. You use your best information. What happened here is exactly why the Ravens have been a competitive franchise, and better, since they moved to Baltimore in 1996."

