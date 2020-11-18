Late for Work 11/18: Why It's Not Time to Panic About Ravens' Playoff Chances

Ravens Could Earn Additional Compensatory Picks

The kings of the compensatory picks may have more on the way this offseason.

There were questions how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect compensatory picks this season, and

OverTheCap's Nick Korte believes we could see the most ever handed out.

"As it stands right now, 2021 is projected to shatter the record for most eligible compensatory picks at 46," Korte wrote. "Since the [Collective Bargaining Agreement] strictly limits the number of awarded compensatory picks to 32, that means that 14 of these eligible picks would be discarded."

The Ravens are projected to receive a fifth-round compensatory pick for defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, but voluntarily opted out of the 2020 season. Now Korte is projecting that the Ravens could receive an additional pick.

"Their net loss of [compensatory free agents] could raise to two or even three," Korte wrote.

According to OTC's projections, the Ravens could receive a sixth-round pick for the loss of wide receiver Seth Roberts, who signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, but was released in October.

An additional seventh-round pick could also come into play for the loss of linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, depending where the compensatory cutoff lands.

"The contracts of both [Josh] Bynes and Onwuasor are on the bubble of qualifying," Korte added. "If at least one of them do, the Ravens could potentially add a 6th rounder for the departure of Seth Roberts (despite being cut by the Panthers as described above). Like Patriots fans, Ravens fans should root for Bynes to continue to play frequently for the Bengals, and for Onwuasor to get off IR and play for the Jets.

"However, like the Patriots, this would also depend on whether Derek Wolfe's contract is valued as a 6th or 7th rounder, a contract is right on the bubble of that cutoff. If it's a 6th, then the contracts of Wolfe and Roberts will cancel each other out, and like with the Patriots and Ebner, 7th rounders for the contracts of Bynes or Onwuasor will not make the 32 pick limit. The Ravens will decide whether additional playtime for Wolfe, a player who's contribution has always been valued since entering the league with the Broncos, is worth losing a potential 6th round comp pick."