Late for Work 11/16: Ravens 'Fighting for Their Postseason Lives' After Loss

The Ravens ran more plays than the Patriots, outgained them 357 to 308, and averaged more yards per play, but still struggled to find consistency.

"The Ravens never scored fewer than 20 points in the regular season in 2019," The Ringer's Riley McAtee wrote. "They did just that against a New England squad that came into the game with a 3-5 record and the league's 31st-ranked defense by DVOA. It's the type of performance that should raise alarm bells for the Ravens – especially since this team has looked nothing like the 2019 team that tore through the NFL and propelled Jackson to the league's MVP trophy.

"[T]he Ravens found the end zone just twice, and beyond the stat sheet, everything looked sluggish and grueling for this offense. … Everything just looks so difficult for the Ravens now."

The Ravens looked sharp out of the gate. After a punt on the opening drive, the offense marched 94 yards down the field as Jackson found Willie Snead IV for the game's opening touchdown. Justin Tucker connected on a 24-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to extend the lead 10-7 midway through the second quarter.

But missed opportunities cost the Ravens. A deep pass to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was intercepted by J.C. Jackson just before halftime that potentially took away at least three points. On the first drive out of the half, an aborted direct snap to Mark Ingram on fourth-and-1 killed the momentum.

"If there's a coach who can take advantage of a predictable offense, even with a defense that's undermanned, it's Bill Belichick," Yahoo! Sports' Frank Schwab wrote. "Brown was absent from the offense again. Jackson ran more than he has in some games this season, but didn't get any big plays with his feet.