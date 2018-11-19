Late for Work 11/19: Monday Morning Quarterbacks Grade Lamar Jackson's First Start

This is not a new conversation. During the preseason, many pundits noted that Jackson needed to learn how to slide so as not to take big hits from defenders who would love nothing more than to get a clean shot at the quarterback.

Jackson himself commented on it, saying "hopefully I don't have to use [my body] like that, just sit back and throw the ball." In fact, his 27 carries were the most by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN.

Though he definitely took more hits than the coaching staff would have wanted, Baltimore Beatdown’s Logan Levy thinks Jackson got better throughout the game.

"The other weakness he exhibited was his unwillingness to get out of bounds or protect himself," Levy wrote. "As the game progressed, Jackson improved with his awareness. However, the NFL has shown that quarterbacks who continue this style of play do not have long careers in the NFL."

Ravens run everywhere while Bengals run nowhere.

While the Ravens were having all kinds of success running the ball, the Bengals couldn't get anything going on the ground. Cincinnati was held to just 48 yards rushing, though 29 of those came on two runs from quarterback Andy Dalton.

Running back Joe Mixon struggled mightily, finishing with 14 yards on 12 carries.

"To be fair, Mixon had nowhere to run all game, as the offensive line was driven back on nearly every snap where Andy Dalton handed the ball off to his running backs…," CincyJungle’s John Sheeran wrote. "A lot of the offense's troubles should be put on [Bengals] Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor, including his inability to get Mixon going."

As a result of the Bengals offensive line struggling, the Ravens defensive line got plenty of kudos.

"Much of the credit goes to a group we often take for granted — the interior defensive line of Michael Pierce, Brandon Williams, Brent Urban and Chris Wormley," The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker wrote. "None of them did a lot to mark the stat sheet. But look at the scouting grades from Pro Football Focus every week, and all four of them rate as solid (Wormley) to outstanding (Pierce) run defenders."

Linebackers C.J. Mosley, Patrick Onwuasor, and Terrell Suggs also got high marks for defending against the run from Pro Football Focus.

"The Ravens quickly shut down the Bengals running game with their ability to control the line of scrimmage," PFF wrote. "The line's ability to stack linemen at the point of attack forced backs to cut back into the waiting arms of their unblocked linebackers."

Always appreciate Justin Tucker.

Sunday's game was yet another example of why the Ravens Flock should never take kicker Justin Tucker for granted.

Tucker, who last week was voted the best kicker in the NFL by the Associated Press, made all of his extra points and was a perfect 3-for-3 on his field-[add]goal attempts, which included a remarkable 56-yard conversion just before halftime.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock made all of his extra points as well, but missed his lone field goal attempt, a 51-yarder that would have tied the game at 24 with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter.