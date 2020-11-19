Late for Work 11/19: Time for Devin Duvernay, James Proche to Get More Involved in the Offense?

Is It Time for Devin Duvernay, James Proche II to Get More Involved in the Offense?

Tight end Nick Boyle's outstanding blocking ability was a major factor in the success of the Ravens' running game, which is why losing him for the rest of the season to a knee injury is so devastating.

There's simply no replacing Boyle. That's why The Athletic's Brandon Howard believes the Ravens need to change their offensive identity, and rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche II are key players in doing so.

He said the Ravens need to abandon the multiple tight end and running back groupings that have been a staple of the offense and use more 11 personnel, perhaps even getting four wide receivers on the field on occasion.

"Through Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season Baltimore has gotten three wide receivers on the field for 54 percent of their offensive plays," Howard wrote. "Only San Francisco, Cleveland, Green Bay, Minnesota, and Las Vegas have fewer.

"Baltimore has very few tendency breakers within their personnel groupings, and defenses are beginning key in on what the team likes to do out of their multiple tight end and two-back sets. Now would be a great time for the Ravens to be a little more consistent about getting more receivers on the field in order to become less predictable between the 20s."

Duvernay, a third-round pick out of Texas, has seen a significant increase in snaps over the past four games, and that trend needs to continue, Howard wrote.

"Thanks to his experience as a running back [in high school], he also excels as a runner after the catch. The Ravens should give Duvernay more screens early and often to allow him to pick up easy yards throughout a game," Howard wrote. "The Ravens may very well want to consider allowing Duvernay to be the target on vertical shots downfield as well. He has the requisite athleticism to eat up cushion and beat most any cornerback in the NFL for an explosive play.