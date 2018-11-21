Late for Work 11/21: One Thing the Defense Is Lacking? Game-Changing Plays

Let's Take a Trip to the Twilight Zone: Lots of Similarities Between Joe Flacco's and Lamar Jackson's First Starts

Considering how the 2017 season ended, there was certainly a sense of déjà vu this past Sunday when the Bengals had the ball late in the fourth quarter and were driving against the Ravens.

For RavensWire’s Kevin Oestreicher, that wasn't the only case of déjà vu happening on Sunday. There was plenty of similarities between Jackson's first start and Joe Flacco's debut back in 2008.

"They weren't symmetrical, as Jackson put up far more yards on the ground and Flacco had more pass attempts, but they both got their starts under the same circumstances," Oestreicher wrote.

Let's start with the basics. Both Flacco and Jackson played at M&T Bank Stadium against the Bengals in their first starts and were victorious in a one-score contest.

They also both started as a result of the quarterbacks ahead of them on the depth chart being unable to play. Kyle Boller suffered a shoulder injury and Troy Smith was sick, which led to Flacco's first start. A decade later, it was Flacco's hip injury that opened the door for Jackson.

Though Flacco did pass the ball more, they ended up with similar totals. Flacco finished with 129 yards on 15-of-29 passing, while Jackson completed 13-of-19 passing attempts for 150 yards.