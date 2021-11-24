Late for Work 11/24: The Case for And Against the Ravens Pursuing Phillip Lindsay

Are Edge Rushers Being Held Back By Wink Martindale's Scheme?

With former Raven Matthew Judon of the New England Patriots among the league leaders in sacks this season and former Raven Za'Darius Smith of the Green Bay Packers among the sack leaders the previous two seasons, a narrative has emerged that Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme may hold back edge rushers.

Judon is third in the league with 10.5 sacks, eclipsing his previous career-high of 9.5 sacks with the Ravens in 2019. Smith never had more than 8.5 sacks in Baltimore, but he had 13.5 and 12.5 in his first two seasons in Green Bay (he has been limited to one game this season due to a back injury). Both players left Baltimore for lucrative contracts.

The Ravens have 22 sacks this season, which ranks 19th, and Tyus Bowser's 4.5 sacks lead the team.

"It's understandable for some to wonder why both players are having greater success with their new teams than they had with the one that drafted them and also question whether it was a smart decision by the Ravens to let either walk in free agency," Reed wrote. "However, just because they are putting up better numbers in terms of volume, it doesn't mean that they were any less effective or productive during their tenure as Ravens.

"According to Pro Football Focus, both players' pass rush win rate on true pass sets, which only take in straight dropbacks into account and exclude play action, RPO, and trick plays, marginally improved but didn't dramatically increase since their respective last seasons in Baltimore."

Cox noted that Martindale's scheme requires outside linebackers to do more than rush the quarterback and he rotates players regularly to keep them fresh and opposing defenses on their toes.