Late for Work 11/25: Schefter: Status of Ravens-Steelers Game Is 'Teetering'

"These aren't the same Ravens as last season," BR's Brent Sobleski wrote. "They have issues along their offensive line, the system isn't clicking in the same manner and Jackson hasn't developed as expected. Baltimore remains in the thick of the playoff hunt, but that's a far cry from being the NFL's best regular-season squad, as it was a year ago."

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus is questioning where the Ravens rank in the pecking order among the AFC's best.

"The Ravens had another chance to entrench themselves as an AFC power player in Week 11, but instead came away looking like a pretender," Hanzus wrote. "On Sunday, they suffered the indignity of watching the Titans -- the same team that ruined their fairytale season in 2019 -- celebrate a walk-off 29-yard scoring run by Derrick Henry in overtime. Baltimore outplayed Tennessee for much of the game, but a touchdown by A.J. Brown late in the fourth quarter -- on a third-down play in which Brown ran through four would-be Ravens tacklers on his way to the end zone – said a lot about the current state of Ravens football."

Sports Illustrated was the only publication we looked at that didn't drop the Ravens far in their power rankings. They fell just one spot from No. 6 to No. 7, and SI's Gary Gramling believes the Ravens aren't far from clicking on both sides of the ball.

Pair that with a favorable schedule after Thursday night and that continues to be a source of optimism for their playoff hopes.