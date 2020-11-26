Late for Work 11/26: Steelers Players Upset With NFL's Decision to Postpone Game

Any player that tested positive for COVID-19 and would not have been able to play tonight will still not be able to play Sunday, so it's not like the Ravens got a personnel advantage by moving the game back. The change allowed the Ravens and the league to ensure that the spread wouldn't grow worse.

The situation remains fluid, but NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said he feels the Ravens are close to the end of the transmission period. Sills said the league did a "very, very deep dive into the situation" that included genomic epidemiology, meaning they looked at the exact genome of the virus samples from all the infected individuals.

"We feel like we have a really good handle on exactly when transmission occurred and how it occurred," Sills told Judy Battista of NFL Media yesterday. "I think we feel like we're just a couple of days away from being out of that window of vulnerability for that transmission event.