Late for Work 11/29: Ravens Among Least-Trusted Division Leaders, Bengals 'Clearly Most Dangerous AFC North Team'

Ravens Among Least-Trusted Division Leaders, Bengals 'Clearly Most Dangerous AFC North Team*'*

As if the Ravens' stunning loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars wasn't painful enough, the Cincinnati Bengals' hard-fought win on the road over the Tennessee Titans made it sting all the more.

As part of the fallout from those results, the Bengals have pulled into a first-place tie with the Ravens in the AFC North. It was just two weeks ago that a reporter from the Athletic said Baltimore will win the division by at least three games, and the Ravens were hailed as a threat to be the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Ravens currently hold the tiebreaker for first place by virtue of their victory over the Bengals in Week 5. Also in the Ravens' favor is that they are 2-0 in the division while the Bengals are 1-3. Nevertheless, there is now a groundswell of support for the Bengals being the best team in the division.

In ESPN's Dan Graziano's column on Week 12 overreactions, he said the notion that the Bengals will repeat as AFC North champions is not an overreaction.

"It's not going to be easy," Graziano said. "Baltimore's schedule looks a lot softer than Cincinnati's the rest of the way. The only team left on the Ravens' schedule that has a winning record is the Bengals, who host Baltimore in a Week 18 game that could decide this division. Meanwhile, Cincinnati goes home to play the Kansas City Chiefs next week and still has to play the Cleveland Browns (who kind of own them, and are getting Deshaun Watson back), the Bucs and the New England Patriots on the road, then the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore at home to close out the season.