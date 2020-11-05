Late for Work 11/5: Midseason Grades for Lamar Jackson and Rest of Offense

Midseason Grades for Lamar Jackson and Rest of Offense

Eight weeks into the season, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec has handed out his midseason grades.

At 5-2, the Ravens have the same record as they did after seven games last season. In their seventh game in 2019, they defeated the Seahawks by 14 points in Seattle to solidify their status as playoff contenders and Lamar Jackson's candidacy for league MVP.

This year, the Ravens head into their eighth game coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home in a game in which Jackson committed four turnovers.

"Quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to come close to finding his 2019 MVP form and there are major concerns about the state of the offensive line and passing game," Zrebiec wrote. "Yet, with all of that, the Ravens are still considered one of the better teams in the NFL."

Here are some excerpts from Zrebiec's midseason report card on the offense (we'll look at his grades for the defense tomorrow):

Quarterbacks: C+

Comments: "Jackson has been quite good at times and the offense's inconsistencies are hardly all on him. However, Jackson's decision-making and mechanics haven't been as sound and the Ravens' success will depend on him being more consistent in the second half."

Running backs: B+

Comments: "[Mark Ingram II] hasn't looked as explosive or effective in a small sample size as Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have, but he's still averaging 4.5 yards per carry. … Edwards has done what he always does, which is get downhill, run hard and pick up positive yardage. … With a starter's workload against the Steelers, [Dobbins] was outstanding, accounting for 121 all-purpose yards and showing the speed, vision, balance and power that will make him a lead back in the NFL."

Wide receivers: C-

Comments: "[Marquise Brown's] on pace to catch 62 balls for 866 yards. Not terrible, but more was expected. … It's been a difficult first half for [Miles] Boykin, who has not always been on the same page with Jackson and not gotten many opportunities to make plays. Boykin is a conscientious and effective blocker and that matters. … Unselfish and tough, [Willie Snead IV] typically makes the most of his limited opportunities and is a willing blocker. His five catches for 106-yard receiver performance against Pittsburgh is proof that he can still be effective. … [Rookie Devin] Duvernay's snaps have increased every game since Week 2 and yet it still feels like the Ravens need to find more and better ways to get him the ball in space."

Tight ends/fullback: B

Comments: "Defenses have made it tougher and tougher on [Mark] Andrews and both his receptions and yards are behind last year's pace. … The Ravens have the most productive rushing attack in the league and [Nick] Boyle is a big reason for that. The offensive coaches ask a ton of him in both run and pass blocking, and the veteran is usually up to the task. … Between Boyle and [Patrick] Ricard, the Ravens may have the best blocking FB/TE combination in the league."

Offensive linemen: C