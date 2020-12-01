Late for Work 12/1: J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram II Reportedly Eligible to Play Against Steelers

Some Pittsburgh Media: Ravens Are 'Getting Away With' Something By Game Being Delayed

The Ravens will have Griffin under center when they play Pittsburgh. That's obviously a much better situation at the game's most important position than the Denver Broncos had Sunday.

The Broncos played the New Orleans Saints with converted practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton as their starting quarterback. They did so because all four of their quarterbacks were ineligible due to COVID-19 protocols (backup QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for the virus, and Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contracts after not wearing masks).

The results were predictably disastrous for the Broncos, as Hinton completed 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards and two interceptions in a 31-3 loss. Denver reportedly asked the league to postpone the game until Monday, when multiple Broncos quarterbacks would have been eligible to play, but its request was denied.

So why has the NFL postponed the Ravens-Steelers game three times but wouldn't move the Broncos-Saints game back one day? It's a question being raised not only in Denver, but also in Pittsburgh.

There is a feeling among Steelers fans and some Pittsburgh media that if the Broncos had to play without a non-quarterback at the position — the first team to do so since 1965, according to Elias Sports Bureau — the Ravens should've played with their severely depleted roster instead of having the game repeatedly postponed.

There's a major difference in two situations. There was an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on the Ravens, but not on the Broncos.

"It's all about identification, isolation, and then containment of the virus. As long as the NFL feels like it has identified, isolated and contained the virus, it believes it can play the games," ESPN's Adam Schefter said during "Monday Night Countdown." "If it can't identify, if it can't isolate, and it can't contain — as was the case in Baltimore — they're going to continue to postpone the game. That's why the Broncos-Saints game on Sunday was played. Because the league believed the virus was identified, isolated and contained in Denver, whereas it wasn't in Baltimore. And that's why that game keeps shifting."

The league's decisions regarding the two games are consistent with what NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said before the start of the season about "competitive inequities" being a "reality of 2020."