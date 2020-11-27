Late for Work 11/27 Main Culprit for Ravens' Offensive Dip Is ... (Not Who You Think)

The Main Culprit for the Ravens' Dip on Offense Is ...

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak on the Ravens, the biggest question regarding the team was why the offense was not performing at the elite level it did last season. A popular opinion among pundits is that the root of the Ravens' issues on offense is Lamar Jackson's struggles.

However, ESPN dove into the analytics and came up with a different answer: Don't blame Jackson. Blame Marshal Yanda.

ESPN's research showed that the eight-time Pro Bowl guard's retirement this offseason is the biggest factor in the offense going from leading the league in scoring in 2019 to 24th in yards per game in 2020.

Yanda's absence has played a significant role in the Ravens having less success in the run game and on early downs, which has made it more difficult to sustain drives and win the time of possession battle.

"Now, it's hard to lay all of this on one event or one person, but it's hard to ignore the impact the offseason retirement of longtime guard Marshal Yanda has had on this offense," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. "Last season, the Ravens averaged a league-high 56.6 yards per game on runs up the middle. It's 35.6 this season, which ranks 17th. Their average yards per rush on those runs is also down from 4.5 to 3.6. The difference between second-and-five and second-and-seven, stretched out over 10 games, is significant."

Graziano said the data simply doesn't support the notion that Jackson's weakness throwing outside the numbers and the offense's lack of explosive plays have significantly contributed to the unit's decline.

"Explosive plays? The 2020 Ravens are actually a little bit better at those. Their explosive play rate last season was 6.2%, good for 18th in the NFL. This year, they're up to 6.4%, which ranks ninth," Graziano wrote. "Jackson outside the numbers? About the same. He's averaging 6.4 yards per attempt on throws outside the numbers, same as he did last season. His yards per completion on those throws is actually up from 9.5 to 10.8.