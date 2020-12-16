Late for Work 12/16: Why One Pundit Has More Concern Than Optimism After Win Over Browns

Ravens Rise as Browns and Steelers Fall in Latest Power Rankings

Two straight wins have the Ravens moving up the power rankings. Baltimore cracked the top 10 in all six publications we looked at this week.

The concern following three straight losses and a COVID-19 outbreak has turned into an overwhelming sense of optimism from pundits.

The Ravens jumped four spots in CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated's rankings. They also moved up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10 in ESPN, Bleacher Report, and USA Today.

"The Ravens needed a win against Cleveland to stay on track for a postseason bid, but they (and we) got a lot more than just that!" Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas wrote. "... Don't count the Ravens out, especially with their soft final stretch: Jags, Giants, Bengals."

"This one win isn't going to fix all that ails a Ravens team that threw for 154 yards and allowed 493 total yards of offense," BR wrote. "But Baltimore found a way to win. It found a way to survive. It gutted it out. And in that moment, that's all that mattered."

The Ravens have momentum on their side, and they were the only team in the AFC North to take a step forward in the rankings this week. Despite the Browns still having a better record at 9-4, Baltimore moved ahead of them in five of the six publications we looked at.

Meanwhile, the Steelers dropped at least one spot after suffering their second straight loss.