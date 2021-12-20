Late For Work 12/20: Ravens' Final Two-Point Decision Debated Again; Should Ravens Have Gone for Two Earlier?

"Greg Roman did a nice job scheming some looks for him and the Packers did a terrible job containing him—right now Huntley probably still profiles as a long-term backup," Gramling wrote. "But how many quarterbacks would be able to not only protect themselves behind a scotch-taped offensive line, but consistently create time and space and then deliver on-target throws late in the down like Huntley did on Sunday? The way Huntley played the past two weeks would be a marked improvement under center for about a fifth of the teams in the NFL at the moment."