Late for Work 12/28: Injuries Not Sole Factor in Defense Being Blasted By Bengals

Patrick Queen Continues to Flash Play-Making Ability

One of the few bright spots for the defense on Sunday was the performance of second-year inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

"Was this the best game of Patrick Queen's career? While that may be debatable, what is not is that the first drive of the game was Queen's best ever," Russell Street Report's Taylor Lyons wrote. "He left his mark all over that drive, one where the Bengals drove into the red zone but were forced to settle for a field goal. It took Cincinnati only four plays to get inside the Ravens' 15-yard line. From there, Queen took over.

"He took down Joe Mixon after a catch for a short gain on first down, shot through into the backfield to take down Mixon for a loss on second down and blanketed Mixon into the back corner of the end zone to force an incompletion on third down. Maybe the greatest three-play sequence from any Raven defender this season."

Zrebiec wrote: "His first quarter might have been the most physical quarter he's played since coming to the NFL."

Queen's solid performance on Sunday wasn't an outlier. He has played consistently well since moving from middle linebacker to weakside inside linebacker earlier this season.

"Queen's turnaround from early season to now has been incredible to see," Lyons wrote. "He's missing fewer tackles, identifying plays better and even maturing in coverage a bit as we saw on Sunday."