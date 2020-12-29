Late for Work 12/29: Ravens' 2020 Rushing Attack May Be More Impressive Than Record-Setting 2019

Ravens Are Peaking at the Right Time

Although the Ravens entered the playoffs last season riding a 12-game winning streak, it could be argued that they may have peaked too early. During a three-game stretch in November, the Ravens averaged 45 points and their average margin of victory was 36.3 points.

This season, the Ravens (10-5), who will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, are playing their best football in December and looking like the wild-card team no AFC division winner wants to see in January.

"The Ravens are peaking at the right time," NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks said on the "Move the Sticks" podcast. "The Ravens are a scary team. … We could say that they're beating cupcake teams down the stretch, but they are playing the way that they need to play."

Daniel Jeremiah added: "They're a dangerous team. I know they haven't done well in the postseason previously, but I feel like they were kind of a marked man in the postseason with everybody gunning for them and all the expectations. They're playing with house money now. They're coming in as a wild-card team if they get in, and I think they will, and I think they're a little bit better positioned to kind of be hunters instead of being the hunted."

NFL Network analyst and former Ravens Head Coach Brian Billick said Baltimore is "definitively that team that nobody wants to play."