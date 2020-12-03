Late for Work 12/3: 'Team That Played the Best Did Not Win … Steelers Got Away With One'

'Team That Played the Best Did Not Win … Steelers Got Away With One'

We all know there are no moral victories in the NFL, but if there were, the Ravens earned one in Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon.

Despite fielding a team that had 17 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list — nine starters, seven of which were Pro Bowlers including reigning league MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson — the Ravens gave the undefeated Steelers (11-0) all they could handle before coming up short, 19-14.

The defense, which was missing starters Calais Campbell, Mathew Judon, Brandon Williams and Pernell McPhee (plus, cornerback Jimmy Smith left the game in the second quarter after suffering a groin injury and did not return), deserves much of the credit for keeping the game close.

The unit kept the Steelers out of the end zone for three quarters. Three Pittsburgh trips inside the 10-yard line resulted in two field goals and an interception by Tyus Bowser in the end zone.

"I just feel like the team that played the best tonight did not win the ballgame, and that's the Baltimore Ravens," NFL Network's James Jones said after the game. "The Baltimore Ravens came out and they played their tails off on the defensive side of the ball. If they had their MVP quarterback, different story. But this defense came out and they played lights out. They made it hard on [Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger].