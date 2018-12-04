Late for Work 12/4: Evaluating Ravens' Playoff Chances, Including Winning AFC North

An Interesting 'What If:' Phillip Lindsay Almost Became a Raven

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is currently on pace to set the record for most rushing yards by an undrafted rookie. Lindsay has run for 937 yards, and an average of just over 78 yards per game. If he continues that pace, he'll finish with 1,249 yards, which is 145 more than the record.

"Denver's Phillip Lindsay might just be the best undrafted rookie running back ever," Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith wrote.

Lindsay is also a Denver native, and grew up a Broncos fan.

As cool as Lindsay's story is, it almost didn't happen in Denver. Lindsay was interviewed recently on The Peter King Podcast, and revealed that the Broncos were not his first choice when he went undrafted. The team he originally wanted to join? The Ravens.

"I'm thinking, '[Darn], this is where I'm going to be. This is where I have to try to make my living at…,'" Lindsay said. "I have never been away from home like that. … I ain't never been to Baltimore in my life. I would have to try to swindle some money up to try to live out there until I had made the team. And at that time, making the team was [like], '[Darn]. You don't have a good chance of making the team.'"

The Ravens had running back Alex Collins returning after a breakout season, and two other options behind him in Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon. On the other hand, the Broncos had released their leading rusher from 2017, C.J. Anderson, but drafted Oregon running back Royce Freeman in the third round.

Ultimately, at the urging of his agent and mother, Lindsay decided to go with the Broncos.