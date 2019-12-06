Late for Work 12/6: Predictions for Ravens vs. Bills

While Jackson's video game-esque moves are what gets everyone's attention, his decision-making has also played a large role in his success.

"Lamar is special," right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said. "He makes it all happen with his legs and with his arm and with his brain."

Assistant Coach David Culley Is an Unsung Hero

David Culley doesn't make many headlines, but the Ravens wide receivers coach/assistant head coach and passing game coordinator is among the key figures in the NFL's highest-scoring offense.

"Culley's influence on the Ravens' surprising vault toward the top of the AFC standings isn't easy to define and hasn't been widely discussed," Penn Live's Kasinitz wrote. "But when Baltimore plays at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, both teams will know all about the man with more than four decades of coaching experience who's been one of the unsung facilitators to the Ravens' success."

Culley joined the Ravens' staff after spending the past two seasons as Buffalo's quarterbacks coach. He was the wide receivers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles when Harbaugh was special teams coordinator there.

"Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman, who owns a reputation as a running game guru, built a playbook from scratch this offseason around quarterback Lamar Jackson's running ability," Kasinitz wrote. "During that process, Culley offered expertise in the passing game and used his experience working with the West Coast offense to add elements to Baltimore's system."

Harbaugh praised Culley for his ability to get players to do things that aren't necessarily their favorite things, such as blocking.

"The wide receivers are playing really well," Harbaugh said. "They're doing things that a lot of wide receivers don't do well, in terms of the unselfish stuff. One of the measurements of a great coach is the ability to get guys to do the things that it's not normal that players would want to do. The hard things, that's what the great coaches probably do the best."

"He can get on you, but he's a good enough man that he gets the point across that, 'Hey, I'm trying to help you here,'" Snead said. "His ability to relate to players is great. Twenty-five years in this game, he's coached a lot of players with their attitudes and personalities. He's making our room better. I just want to gain knowledge and he has it. He's an awesome guy to be around. Really glad he's here."

Ronnie Stanley, Mark Andrews Among League's Most Underrated Players

Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and tight end Mark Andrews made NFL.com's Gil Brandt's list of the most underrated players in the league, with Stanley coming in at No. 2 and Andrews at No. 5.