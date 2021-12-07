Late for Work 12/7: Are Ravens Still a Serious Postseason Threat Without Marlon Humphrey?

Are Ravens Still a Serious Postseason Threat Without Marlon Humphrey?

With Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffering a season-ending torn pectoral muscle on Sunday, the Ravens once again are faced with the daunting task of replacing a key player.

Humphrey is the seventh Ravens starter (not counting running back Gus Edwards) to suffer a season-ending injury this season, but this is perhaps the most devastating one, ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote.

"A two-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Humphrey is the Ravens' most talented defender, who can match up against the opposition's top wide receiver and rip the ball away with his physical play. Since being the No. 16 overall pick in 2017, he is one of two NFL players with at least 50 passes broken up and 10 forced fumbles (safety Logan Ryan is the other)," Hensley wrote.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec called Humphrey's injury "one of the most damaging injury setbacks for the Ravens in a season full of them."

"Regardless of what the Ravens do from a roster perspective, they'll have to fill numerous roles that Humphrey occupied," Zrebiec wrote. "He plays outside, but also was used inside on certain matchups. He was one of the Ravens' best tacklers and one of their emotional leaders."

Humphrey's injury is the latest blow to a secondary that already had lost All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters and safety DeShon Elliott for the season.

"With matchups against the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams still on their schedule, the last thing the Ravens needed was to be without their best cornerback," Zrebiec wrote.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote: "Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, now officially out for the year with a torn pec, is a tough one. The two-time Pro Bowler is elite, maybe the best in the league inside, with the flexibility to move outside (which he has plenty this year). His absence will only compound the summer loss of Marcus Peters — any team playing without its two best corners will be, at least to some degree, swimming upstream — and the more recent loss of safety DeShon Elliott."

Despite all the injuries the Ravens have suffered, they're 8-4 and in first place in the AFC North. But one AFC team scout told NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha that it's fair to question whether Baltimore should be considered a serious postseason threat at this point.

"You also can't underestimate what losing a safety like DeShon Elliott does to your secondary," the scout said. "When you run some of the stuff they do, you expect a certain number of busted coverages to happen. But they've probably had more communication issues with Elliott out. They still have (quarterback) Lamar Jackson and a great coach (John Harbaugh), but their offense is struggling more lately. I don't know how they sustain their success without the kind of defense they're used to playing."