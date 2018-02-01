Late for Work 2/1: Ravens Backup Quarterback Search Is Underway With Ryan Nassib Workout

We're going to find out Saturday night whether Ravens retired linebacker Ray Lewis will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Frankly, it'd be the shock of the century if he wasn't.

Lewis would be the Ravens' second home-grown Hall of Fame player, as left tackle Jonathan Ogden was inducted in 2012, the same year Lewis and the Ravens got their second Lombardi Trophy. Ogden was selected 22 spots ahead of Lewis in the 1996 NFL Draft.

With Lewis expected to be the headliner of this year's Hall of Fame class, the Ravens are likely to be among the candidates for the Hall of Fame Game. Zrebiec says it "wouldn't be surprising if the Ravens were selected to play."

"That would mean they’d play five preseason games, which would excite no one except the back-end roster guys who covet every opportunity to make the team," he wrote.

Zrebiec had several other thoughts in his latest news, notes and opinions column, including the two below:

"This is a huge offseason for Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. The 2017 second-round pick seemed to hit the rookie wall both mentally and physically at around the midpoint of the year. Team officials are still extremely high on him, but he needs to bust through those challenges next season."

"It's interesting to hear both Harbaugh and Martindale call recently promoted linebackers coach Mike Macdonald a future coaching star. Teams typically don't bring much attention to young position coaches because it could get them onto the radar of other teams. Macdonald is just 30 years old, and he'll enter his fourth season as an NFL assistant."

Lewis Says It'd Be Surreal to be Elected to Hall of Fame During Super Bowl 52

Lewis is trying to wrap his mind around becoming a Hall of Famer.

The greatest linebacker of all-time (according to me) donned No. 52 his entire college and professional career, and he said it'd feel like fate if he were to be inducted during this specific weekend.

"You cannot draw this stuff up," Lewis told the B-More Opinionated podcast. "My entire career I wore No. 52. I'm walking into Super Bowl 52. It's like this surreal moment.

"After I get done training and done with business, I grab a cigar and I sit back and I'm like, 'Are you freaking kidding me?'* *We are headed to Minnesota for Super Bowl 52, and God willing your name is called and you go before Super Bowl 52. It just does not get any better. It's really hard to explain what that feeling really feels like."

League Is 'Starting Over' With the Catch Rule This Offseason

Let's be honest, nobody other than Flacco really knows what constitutes a catch in the NFL. (Remember Flacco correctly called the non-catch in the Patriots-Steelers game while watching it on the plane ride in Week 15?)

It's a massive mystery to everyone else, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recognizes that something needs to change. He doesn't just want to tweak the rule; he wants to start from scratch.