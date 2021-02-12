Late for Work 2/12: Bold Prediction Has Ravens Signing a Top Free-Agent Guard

Versatile Michigan OL Goes to Ravens in The Athletic's Mock Draft

The possibility that two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will be traded this offseason has made the offensive line an even bigger priority than initially thought.

With that in mind, The Athletic's Dane Brugler has the Ravens selecting Michigan guard/tackle Jalen Mayfield in his latest mock draft.

"A college right tackle, Mayfield has the body type, movements and power that translates very well at guard, giving Baltimore an upgrade on the interior of the offensive line while also providing tackle insurance," Brugler wrote.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec said the pick makes sense because of the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Mayfield's versatility, a quality the Ravens value in their offensive linemen.

"The Ravens can pencil him in as the starting right tackle if they do indeed trade Brown, or they could pop him inside at guard depending on what else they do in free agency in the draft," Zrebiec wrote.

Mayfield's lack of experience would be the biggest concern, according to Zrebiec. Mayfield played in just two games this past season because of the COVID-19 abbreviated campaign and has 15 college starts.

"Mayfield showed the form of a potential first-round pick in his two games this past season, but that's an extremely limited sample size," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens were comfortable last year selecting LSU middle linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round even though he didn't have a ton of college experience and wasn't even a Week 1 starter for the Tigers.