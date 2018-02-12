Late for Work 2/12: Ravens Players Buzzing About Jarvis Landry and Johnny Manziel

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is so good that he made Peter King's Monday Morning Quarterback "stat of the week" without even playing football.

King found it interesting to compare Tucker's extra-point efficiency for his entire six-year career against the extra-point efficiency in the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia's Jake Elliot and New England's Stephen Gostkowski were a combined 4-of-6 for a 67 percent conversion rate in the championship game.

Tucker is 228-of-228 for a 100 percent conversion rate.* *

While the extra point is considered an easy score, Tucker is the only kicker in NFL history to make every single one he's ever attempted (minimum of 200 kicks), according to ESPN Stats and Information. He's actually never missed an extra point in his life, including his high school and college days.

Despite his miss in the Super Bowl, Gostkowski holds the record for the most consecutive extra points made with 478 from 2006-16. For Tucker to beat that mark, he'd need to be perfect for approximately another eight years.

He'll also have to do so from a slightly more difficult range. The NFL moved the extra-point attempts from the 2-yard line to the 15-yard line in 2015, turning a 19-yard kick into a 32-yard boot.

"I think the idea is to add excitement to every single play," Tucker said at the time. "But really what it does is make every kicker's job a little bit harder."

Ravens' New WR DeVier Posey Hopes to Become the Next Doug Flutie

Wide receiver DeVier Posey, who the Ravens signed last week, left the NFL in 2016 with the ultimate goal of returning.

He decided to play in the Canadian Football League to try to jumpstart his career after making just 22 catches for 272 yards in four NFL seasons. He feels he accomplished the first part of his goal by becoming the Grey Cup MVP while putting up seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown in the championship game.

It was enough to be signed by the Ravens, but only time will tell whether the second part of Posey's goal will be realized. He wants to be the next Doug Flutie.

"I've looked up to people like Doug Flutie my whole life," Posey told Glenn Clark Radio, per PressBox. "And I don't know if you know his story, but he's the only other Grey Cup MVP to have played in the NFL and the CFL after he won the Grey Cup MVP. I think, for me, just believing that rhetoric and believing that story and knowing like 'this is what's supposed to happen, this is what's meant to be.' It's a goal that I had set out when I went up there.

"I'm just excited to throw on the purple and black and just represent what Baltimore represents as a whole. The culture -- hard working, blue collar people who are all about earning everything they get in life. I think for me, I mean, that's the story of my career, and that's the stor10y of where I come from. So I think it was a perfect match and a perfect fit. You just get a good feeling when you're around the building."

Colts Tweet Proof That New Head Coach Deal is Real

You have to appreciate the Indianapolis Colts for finding a way to have fun with what had to be a upsetting week.

The franchise thought it had hired its next head coach in Josh McDaniels, and even tweeted the pending agreement, only for McDaniels to back out at the last minute to stay in New England as the offensive coordinator.

After getting burned, it's understandable that Colts fans were a little incredulous when the team later announced that former Eagles offensive coordinator and Maryland quarterback Frank Reich would be the new head coach.

Was Indy really going from hiring the Super Bowl's losing offensive coordinator to the Super Bowl's winning offensive coordinator?