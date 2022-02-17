Late for Work 2/17: Could 'Re-Retired' Eric Weddle Return to Ravens in Some Capacity?

ESPN Pundit Says Ravens Should Consider Signing Antonio Brown

When DeCosta was asked at his season-ending press conference about Antonio Brown's desire to play with the Ravens, the GM said he was comfortable with where the team is with its wide receivers and doesn't expect to make any significant additions.

That hasn't stopped pundits from talking about the possibility of Brown signing with the Ravens. Photos on social media of the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver and Jackson hanging out at the Super Bowl has reignited the discussion.

ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum and Kimberley Martin touched on the topic on "Get Up."

"I would consider Antonio Brown," Tannenbaum said. "[Rashod] Bateman's OK, he's not great. Bringing Sammy Watkins back would help, but clearly they don't have a bona fide, front line, No. 1 wide receiver."

That's a questionable take. After missing the first five games of the season with a groin injury, Bateman was a chain-mover and showed flashes of why the Ravens drafted him in the first round. Let's see what a healthy Bateman can do in Year 2 before dismissing him as just "OK."

And are we really doing the whole No. 1 wide receiver thing again? Let's not overlook that Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is coming off a 1,000-yard season and Mark Andrews was the best pass-catching tight end in the league this past season.

But I digress.

Martin said the Ravens have impact players, but they could use more.

When she was asked if Brown was the answer, Martin said: "It appears Lamar might want that to be the answer to the question, but this is a Ravens organization that had the opportunity to go after Antonio Brown, and conversations I had previously, did not seem they were interested in Antonio.

"But the more these two hang out, and the more we talk about how this team could use some more weapons, that AB question isn't going to disappear."

Brown, who turns 34 in July, is still performing at a high level. In a combined 15 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the past two seasons, Brown had 87 catches for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns.