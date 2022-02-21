Late for Work 2/21: Could Za'Darius Smith Land Back in Baltimore?

Danielle Hunter a Potential Trade Target for Ravens

Smith isn't the only potential NFC North cap casualty, or edge rusher, on the media's radar.

The Minnesota Vikings are another team facing salary-cap issues. They face a March 16 deadline to get their salary under the $208.2 million limit before the new league year begins. According to overthecap.com, the Vikings need to shed just over $16 million.

With this in mind, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine listed the Ravens as a suitor for Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

"Danielle Hunter has proven to be that guy when healthy," Ballentine wrote. "He missed all of 2020 because of neck surgery and only played in seven games this season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle that ended his season. But in those seven games, he had six sacks—enough to rank No. 2 on the team in Baltimore [in 2021]. The Vikings are going into the offseason at $14 million over the cap, and trading Hunter would save them $18.6 million of his $26.1 million cap hit."

For the Ravens, they'd be taking on a hefty cap hit, but they'd also be acquiring the youngest player to reach 50.0 sacks in NFL history.

While this is an interesting trade proposal, heavy.com's Trevor Squire notes the Vikings don't need to trade Hunter to get under the salary cap and the team is "not nearly as desperate to make a move on Hunter as it may seem."