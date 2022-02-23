Late for Work 2/23: Hayden Hurst Seems Fired Up About Hypothetical Return to Ravens

Pro Football Focus Proposes Trade Scenario That Reunites Za'Darius Smith With Ravens

Speaking of potential reunions with former Ravens, the possibility of Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith being cut and returning to Baltimore was discussed in Monday's Late for Work.

Now Pro Football Focus' Brad Spielberger is linking Smith to the Ravens. In looking at potential trades this offseason, Spielberger proposed a scenario in which Baltimore acquires Smith in exchange for a fourth-round compensatory pick. The Ravens would inherit Smith's one-year, $15.75 million contract.

"The Ravens are projected to have five fourth-round picks, including multiple compensatory picks, and they've done a good job of flipping Day 3 selections for proven starters the past few years, such as when they acquired interior defender Calais Campbell from the Jaguars for a fifth-rounder in 2020," Spielberger wrote. "Campbell will be 36 years old in Week 1 of 2022, though he's shown very few signs of slowing down. Smith slots right in as a pass-rusher who can win from anywhere along the defensive line."

A fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, Smith had a breakout season in 2018 when he recorded 8.5 sacks. The following offseason, he signed a four-year, $66-million contract with the Packers.

Smith totaled 26 sacks in his first two seasons in Green Bay and was named to the Pro Bowl both years. He played in just one regular-season game last year because of a back injury that required surgery. Smith returned for the playoffs and registered a sack in just 19 snaps.