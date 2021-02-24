Late for Work 2/24: Will a No. 1 Wide Receiver Even Hit the Free Agent Market?

Son of Former Raven Would Love to Play in Baltimore

West Virginia defensive tackle Darius Stills remembers meeting Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs.

Now the son of former Ravens linebacker Gary Stills is preparing for his chance to play in the NFL and would love to play in Baltimore.

"That would be amazing," Stills told Glenn Clark Radio. "But hopefully everything goes the way it is supposed to go."

In nine games for West Virginia last season, Stills totaled 25 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

"It is that family mentality that Stills now carries with him going into the NFL," Press Box's Sean Mahoney wrote. "Stills is the draft's No. 118 overall prospect and No. 8 interior defensive lineman, according to The Draft Network. Stills says his dad played a huge part in developing his game, and the opportunity to give back to his parents is driving him as he transitions to the pros."