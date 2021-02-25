Late for Work 2/25: Will Brandon Williams Be a Salary-Cap Cut?

Will Brandon Williams Be a Salary-Cap Cut?

Brandon Williams has been a huge part of the Ravens defense for years, both literally and figuratively, but there's no guarantee the 6-foot-1, 336-pound nose tackle will be playing in Baltimore next season.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote that beyond the restructuring of a few contracts, the most logical way for the Ravens to get a chunk of cap space is to waive Williams, who carries a heavy $14.4 million cap hit.

Zrebiec also noted that it would be less than ideal for the Ravens not to have the 32-year-old clogging up the middle.

"[Waiving Williams] would mean $7.5 million in cap savings," Zrebiec wrote. "It would also create a hole in the middle of the defensive line. …The team's top decision-makers are well aware that the run defense has struggled significantly when Williams has been out.

"They understand the importance of Williams in keeping blockers off middle linebacker Patrick Queen and absorbing double teams. They value Williams' leadership. They also know that jettisoning Williams would create another need."

Oh and, not to mention, he's long been a fan favorite.

Even though parting ways with Williams, who the Ravens selected in the third round in 2013, is something the team prefers to avoid, Zrebiec said that keeping him will be a challenge given the Ravens' salary-cap situation.

"What if the Ravens lose the Earl Thomas grievance this offseason? What if the prices for a few of the free agents they covet trend much higher than they expect?" Zrebiec wrote. "What if a host of players become available that they didn't expect to have a chance to sign? What if the Ravens decide they simply can't do everything they need to do with the current $18 million of salary cap space they have?

"A higher salary cap would make it easier to keep Williams. There's a lot of variables the Ravens have to consider."