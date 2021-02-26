Late For Work 2/26: Pundit Predicts Who Stays, Who Goes Among Ravens' Top Free Agents

With the NFL free-agency period less than three weeks away, The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec predicted the fate of the Ravens' 17 free agents.

Here's a look at five prominent players on the list along with Zrebiec's analysis:

OLB Tyus Bowser

"He's become a very valuable performer who makes plays in coverage, holds his own against the run, has some pass-rush ability and contributes on special teams. … He does fit well on Don 'Wink' Martindale's versatile defense and the Ravens have interest in keeping him. He'll be much cheaper than Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, too. Verdict: Stays."

RB Gus Edwards

"A restricted free agent, the rugged and dependable Edwards could attract interest from other teams although the Ravens using the second-round tender on him most likely means that he'll be back. … The Ravens could also sign Edwards to an extension with a lower cap number for the coming season. Either way, he's a big part of what the Ravens do offensively and a strong complement to J.K. Dobbins, so they want to keep him. Verdict: Stays."

OLB Matthew Judon

"The organization has been reluctant to pay him as a top edge rusher long term and they probably don't have the cap space to tag him again at over $20 million. Unless Judon's market doesn't materialize like most expect it to, it's probably unlikely the Ravens can afford him. Verdict: Goes."

OLB Yannick Ngakoue

"Ngakoue played well at times, even if it didn't show up in his statistics. It just didn't seem like a great fit between player and team and the Ravens defensive staff clearly lacked some confidence in his ability to stop the run and embrace team defensive concepts. How else do you explain Ngakoue playing only 21 and 20 snaps in the two playoff games? Verdict: Goes."

DT Derek Wolfe

"His numbers at least from a pass-rushing standpoint don't stand out, but Wolfe delivered in his first season in Baltimore. … Wolfe has also said he wants to return. Ultimately, it will come down to price. The Ravens do have a replacement in Justin Madubuike if Wolfe doesn't return and they are reasonably tight against the cap. They're going to have to take a hit somewhere. Verdict: Stays."