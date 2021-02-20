Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Feb 20, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Eisenberg_John
John Eisenberg

Baltimore Ravens Columnist

022021-Eisenberg
Matt Patterson/AP Photos
Free Agent DE J.J. Watt

Various thoughts on various things, all in 50 words or less:

There's no doubt J.J. Watt can still help a team. But I see financial considerations getting in the way of him joining the Ravens in free agency. They already have big money invested in their defensive line with Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell. Their biggest expenditures need to go elsewhere.

Speaking of those other needs, the Ravens currently rank No. 29 in the league in money invested in their 2021 offensive line, according to Spotrac. And two-thirds is going to one player, tackle Ronnie Stanley. If they truly want to upgrade that unit, they need to up their investment.

Aside from the O-line, the Ravens' other top needs are wide receiver, where they could use a productive veteran, and defensive edge, where they might get stripped bare in free agency. They probably can only afford to take one expensive swing. My two cents, go get a high-end interior lineman.

The above suggestion prompts an obvious question, namely, what about the pass rush if it does get stripped bare in free agency? Well, that position could easily become a prioritized target in the draft. I've already seen several mock drafts linking the Ravens to edge rushers at No 27 overall.

As for adding a veteran receiver, that's always a possibility. But with a new pass-game coordinator and new receivers coach walking the halls of the Under Armour Performance Center, my hunch is the organization mainly hopes to see the talented young receivers already on hand become more productive.

Given the Ravens' fondness for tight ends, there'll surely be speculation about them going after the Eagles' Zach Ertz, who is on the trading block. I don't see it happening. With Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the roster, the missing piece at the position is a speedy downfield target.

As always, the Ravens are facing some tough decisions as they start to build their 2021 roster. But one easy call is assigning a second-round tender to running back Gus Edwards, a restricted free agent. That likely would assure the return of a player who has done nothing but produce.

I'm sure the Ravens would love to bring back D-lineman Derek Wolfe, who played well in 2020 and enjoyed being here. But I'm also sure the Ravens are tempted to hand over that starting spot to Justin Madubuike, who is much cheaper and came on strong late last season.

I'm not sure which of the NFL's pandemic-related changes that we saw in 2020 will become permanent. But I'd vote to keep the expanded practice squads and more liberal rules about calling players up. It gives opportunities to more guys and helps keep the player population healthier overall.

Related Content

news

Anthony Weaver Loves Being Back in Baltimore

Joining the Ravens coaching staff is a homecoming for Anthony Weaver, who began his NFL career as a defensive end with Baltimore.
news

Late for Work 2/19: Would Ravens Be Good Fit for Odell Beckham Jr. If He's Available?

A playmaking safety could take the Ravens defense to another level. Look for Devin Duvernay and James Proche II to play bigger roles in the passing game next season.
news

Rob Ryan Eager to Work With Young Linebackers

New Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan is very impressed with Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison and looks forward to working with them.
news

Mock Draft Thursday: Two Safeties Are Gaining Momentum

Some pundits believe the Ravens will add depth at safety if the right prospect is available.
news

Late for Work 2/18: Does Lamar Jackson Get Enough Credit for His Regular-Season Success?

Pending free agent Tyus Bowser discusses his future. Three free-agent wide receivers the Ravens could target who aren't one of the 'big three.' Clemson wide receiver prospect Amari Rodgers would welcome the opportunity to play for his father, Ravens Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin.
news

Mailbag: More Targets for Salary-Cap Help Extensions?

Who could get the franchise tag? What's the first step to rebuilding the offensive line? Is Devin Duvernay ready to start in the slot next season?
news

Ravens Team Up to Host Blood Drive at M&T Bank Stadium

Blood Bank of Delmarva (BBD) is partnering with the Baltimore Ravens, Maryland Stadium Authority and Maryland COVID Plasma Initiative to host a blood drive at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 28.
news

Late for Work 2/17: Possible Salary-Cap Cuts That Could Interest Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah projects a first-round safety. An extension could be in play for Gus Edwards. More Orlando Brown Jr. trade proposals.
news

Eisenberg: When Business Intrudes on a Football Fairy Tale

The Orlando Brown Jr. situation has several possible outcomes, but none of them are ideal for all parties involved.
news

Late for Work 2/16: Is Trading for Julio Jones a Realistic Scenario?

The Ravens' 2018 draft class is on course to be among the franchise's best. Making the case for bringing back Yannick Ngakoue. Lamar Jackson makes Mount Rushmore of active quarterbacks. 
news

Around the AFC North: Will J.J. Watt Join His Brothers in Pittsburgh?

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey retires, leaving more questions for Ben Roethlisberger. A 'changing of the guard' may be coming in Cincinnati, too. Amidst trade rumors, Odell Beckham Jr. sends a reminder of his talent. 
Advertising