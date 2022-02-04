Late for Work 2/4: More Coaching Changes Reportedly Coming on Ravens Defense

Akiem Hicks Among Defensive Linemen Ravens Could Target in Free Agency

The popular opinion is that the Ravens need to get younger and more explosive on the defensive line.

It's likely the team will address the position in the draft, but free agency also is an option. Ebony Bird's Justin Fried identified several free-agent defensive linemen the Ravens could target.

The most recognizable name on the list is veteran Akiem Hicks of the Chicago Bears, although he doesn't necessarily fit into the "younger and more explosive" category.

"The former Pro Bowler battled a nagging groin injury in 2021 but was still very effective when on the field," Fried wrote. "There's a reason Pro Football Focus ranked him as the No. 1 interior defensive lineman on the open market this offseason and the No. 18 overall free agent. Hicks makes even more sense for the Ravens if Calais Campbell retires where he would be able to fill Campbell's veteran role on the defensive line."

The argument against Hicks is that he'll turn 33 during the 2022 season and has missed significant time due to injury two of the past three seasons.

The aforementioned groin injury (as well as an ankle injury and one week on the COVID-19 list) limited him to nine games this past season. Hicks played in just five games in 2019 due a dislocated elbow.

PFF's contract projection for Hicks is two years, $17 million ($8.5 million per year, $12.5 million total guaranteed).